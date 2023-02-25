2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Faulty BVAS, Network Delay Accreditation, Voting In Ajase Ipo

As a result of the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) device in Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections, accreditation and voting in some polling units in Kwara South senatorial district, particularly in Irepodun local government area were delayed despite early arrival of electoral officials and materials.

For instance, at the Ile-Bale polling unit (002 ) in Ajase- Ipo ward 1 in Irepodun local government, many prospective voters waited for more than three hours after the arrival of electoral officials due to malfunctioned BIVAS.

There were over 800 registered voters at the polling unit which is one of the biggest in terms of population in the ward.

A 90-year-old trader, Mallam Saliu Yakubu, was among the frustrated voters who waited patiently for more than three hours for the electoral officials to fix the machine.

A polling official who would not mention her name told our correspondent that they eventually fixed the device by “simply removing the batteries and restarting it, saying “It is now working fine.”

She ruled out the possibility of any extension of time but assured that all those in the queue as of 2;30 pm when voting is expected to close would be allowed to vote.

A similar situation was recorded at the NEPA polling unit Ajase ward 1 (006) where officials complained of a slow network thereby delaying accreditation and voting.

Meanwhile, the Olupo of Ajase- Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosun and life Chairman of the traditional rulers’ council in the entire Igbomina land, has described the exercise as generally peaceful, expressing satisfaction with the peaceful manner in which his subjects have conducted themselves.

He also advised politicians and candidates in the elections to accept the results of the elections, whichever way the pendulum swings.

The monarch, a lawyer, also expressed optimism that the new electoral law would strengthen the democratic process in the country.

