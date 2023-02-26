2023 Elections Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: Final Result Of Presidential Election In Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ekiti State Collation Officer for Saturday’s presidential poll, Prof. Akeem Lasisi has announced the final result of the presidential election in the state after collating the results from the 16 Local Government Areas.

The results from the 16 LGAs were presented by the Local Government Collation Officers for different councils.

Lasisi who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State said the APC scored a total of 201,494 votes across the state to defeat other candidates.

He revealed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 89,554 votes while Labour Party (LP) garnered 11,397 votes just as New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) got 264 votes in the state.

“Ekiti has a total of 988,923 registered voters, out of this, the number of accredited voters is 315,058.

“Total valid votes, 308,171, the number of rejected votes was 6,301 and total votes cast 314,470.

“This is the final result of the presidential election in Ekiti State”, he said.

