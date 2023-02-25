News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Former FCT Minister, Akinjide Cast Vote At Ibadan

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

A former Minister for the FCT, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide cast her ballot in Ward 1, Unit 2 Akanran, Ibadan.

