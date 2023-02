About 10 Polling Units located at Gwarimpa/Galadima recorded a large turnout of voters, especially young people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

New Telegraph correspondent who visited the polling units at about 10: 47 am observed that the atmosphere is calm as voters are going about their voting peacefully.

However, some voters within Gwarimpa are finding it difficult to locate their polling unit, as some polling centres did not have an identifiable description.

