NigeriaDecides2023: Igariwey Wins 3rd Term Bid In Afikpo North/South Fed Constituency

A member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Ebonyi State, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Eni Uduma Chima.

Igariwey who is the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation and a candidate on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 24,649 votes while Chima got 11,296 votes.

The result was announced at the constituency headquarters in Afikpo, Afikpo North by INEC.

Igariwey who is a two-term lawmaker was seeking 3rd term in the House of Representatives.

