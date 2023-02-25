2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: I’m Confident Of Winning This Election – Kwankwaso

Posted on Author Muhammad Bukar Comment(0)

As the NNPP Presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso cast his votes at the Tunda Wards of Madobi Local Government area of Kano State said he is fully confident of winning the 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso escorted by his Wife, Salamatu Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said after being charred by hundreds of his supporters that, “seen is believing, you can see that here and all over Nigeria I have won this election, God willing”.

Hundreds of Kwankwaso supporters cheer him as he arrives at the polling units to cast his votes.

Earlier on, the heavy presence of the Military ensued the Pooling units after understanding some opposition members were there to cause disaffection.

The BIVAS smoothly worked on Kwankwaso as he waited to be verified by the INEC machine.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

