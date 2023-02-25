2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: I’m Too Confident Of Victory, Tinubu Says After Voting

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue and Olatunji Buhari Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has voted at polling unit 085, Ward 3 located at Kafi Street, Alausa in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Asiwaju Tinubu accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who had earlier voted in Lagos Island voted at about 10 27 a.m.

At polling unit 085 where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials arrived with voting materials at 9:27 am many voters turned out to vote in the presidential poll.

Tinubu’s voting point at Kaffi Street by Awolowo Road is different from his regular voting point at the polling unit at end of Sunday Adigun Street, by Kaffi Street.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after casting his vote, Tinubu promised to revive the nation’s economy and ensure good governance if voted into power, adding that democracy is here to stay in Nigeria and that he is “too confident of victory”.

When asked about his views on voter turnout, Tinubu said “This is expected, we need a good turnout and that is the adoption and the commitment to democracy and the democratic process must take place.”

Tinubu is one of the leading candidates jostling to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari come May 29, 2023.

His major contenders are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

