#NigeriaDecides2023: Impressive Turnout In Cross River

The turnout in today’s presidential and National Assembly elections recorded a large turnout in Cross River State as voters besiege various polling units in the state.

Most of the polling units recorded huge turnouts as voters were seen patiently waiting to be captured while maintaining peace.

So far, both in Calabar municipality and Calabar South local government council voter turnout was impressive.

