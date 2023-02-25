2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: INEC Blames NURTW For Late Arrival Of Materials In Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed the late arrival of election materials in some parts of the Ogun State on members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) contacted for logistics.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Olaniyi Ijalaye disclosed this while speaking with journalists during his visit to governor Dapo Abiodun’s polling unit for an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing voting exercise in the area and at other polling units in the Ikenne LGA.

Ijalaye blamed the delay in the commencement of voting and the unavailability of election materials in some areas of the state on the late arrival of materials.

He however assured the electorate that no one would be disenfranchised, saying the logistical challenges the commission faced with the NURTW had been resolved.

He said, “With all due respect, it is not just the governor’s polling unit but with a few others that had one or two challenges. But as we speak, voting has commenced there and until the last man and woman have voted, we will not close voting.

“I am really pleased that people have trooped out to exercise their civil responsibility by voting for candidates of their choice. Virtually everywhere I have gone, accreditation has taken place and voting has commenced in some places.

“In some other places, accreditation is ongoing, while in a few other areas, we are having challenges with the issue of transportation.

“We are in collaboration with the NURTW and there is a bit of few logistical issues that have now been resolved. I want to give the good people of Ogun State the assurance that no one will be disenfranchised. Even if voting commences now, we will not close voting until the last person has voted.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Stamp Duties: Group seeks FG’s intervention in FIRS, NIPOST crisis

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

A labour union, the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), has called on the Federal Government to immediately wade into the brewing crisis between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), over the production of stamp duties in the country.     The union, which […]
News

Eletu-Odibo’s track records for vacant Onitele stool unequalled

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A kingmaker and the Aro of Itele-Awori in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Jimoh Ojubanire, has described the Chairman, Deuce Gas & Oil Nigeria Limited, Prince Demola Eletu-Odibo, as an icon whose track records in all facets of life remained unbeatable for the vacant stool of the Onitele of Itele-Awori, Ogun […]
News

INEC records 50 attacks in 15 states since 2019

Posted on Author Reporter

    Philip Nyam, Abuja     The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said 50 facilities of the Commission in 15 states of the federation have been attacked since 2019. Yakubu disclosed this while appearing before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating attacks on INEC offices […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica