NigeriaDecides2023: INEC Materials Yet To Arrive Some Polling Units In Kebbi

INEC materials are yet to arrive at some polling units across the Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Our correspondent who visited Nassarawa 1 PU Joda polling units gathered that as of 9:30 am, the INEC officials were yet to arrive at the units.

Speaking to New Telegraph correspondent one of the electorates, Mike Joseph express dismay over the deployment of the materials.

He said, “We are here since 7 am and still, we have not seen anybody from INEC despite the low turnout we are still waiting.

Also Speaking one of the female electorate Hajiya Nna Fati also lamented over the non-arrival of the INEC officials, promising to wait and vote for her choice.

Efforts reaching the INEC officials prove abortive, text messages were done but no reply.

