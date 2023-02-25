NigeriaDecides2023: INEC Officials Not Yet At Oyefusi Palace Polling Unit

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to get to the Oyefusi Palace polling unit 029 in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

New Telegraph correspondent on ground reports that as of 10: 44 am no INEC officials or electoral material at the polling unit.

Meanwhile, the voters are still waiting with some of them who have gotten to the venue since 7 am to cast their votes.

