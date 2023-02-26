2023 Elections

#NigeriaDecides2023: INEC Receives Results Of 10 LGAs In Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that it received the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly election results from 10 Local Government Areas in Ogun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Niyi Ijalaye disclosed this on Sunday when he declared open, the INEC collation centre in the state.

He also announced the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as the collation officer for the state.

Ijalaye listed the Local government areas whose results are ready to include: Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South and Ewekoro.

Others are Abeokuta North, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Imeko Afon, Odeda and Egbado North Local government areas.

As of the time of filing this report, the collation officer for the state has received the results.

