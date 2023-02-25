NigeriaDecides2023: Interior Minister, Aregbesola Boycotts Election

Former Governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, again boycotted the Presidential and National Assembly election.

It would be recalled that Aregbesola did not vote in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

When our New Telegraph correspondent visited his polling unit located at Ifofin polling unit 1, Ward 8, in Ilesa, Ilesa East Local Government Area voters said the Minister did not come home.

Another voter at the polling unit said the Minister came home recently.

When contacted, the media adviser to the Minister, Mr Sola Fasure said he could not comment on why the Minister did not come and vote.

He said he too has travelled so he didn’t know whether the Minister came to vote or not.

“I could not comment on the reason why the Minister did not come to vote. As I’m speaking I have travelled and I am just returning. I’m not with him so I cannot say whether he voted or not”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...