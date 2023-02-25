NigeriaDecides2023: Irate Youth Shot Lady Over Argument

The voting process at Ofoni ward in Sagbama local government of Bayelsa State was stalled as voters scampered for safety while INEC officials packed up their booths to take cover for safety as some irate youths shot at a lady over an undisclosed argument.

Voting had started early enough at the polling unit but was distorted because of the pandemonium caused by the shooting.

I learnt that the gunshot went through the legs of the lady and touched another middle-aged woman who was rushed to a nearby local patent drug dealer for urgent treatment.

Two of the three irate youths who masterminded the uproar were apprehended by a mob and handed over to security personnel.

As of the time of this report, the two suspects had been remanded at the Ofoni police station while the two ladies shot were rushed to another clinic for urgent medical care.

Voting however resumed thereafter as peace returned at the polling unit which was the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo unit.

He exercised his franchise at his unit of Ward 2, Unit 6, in Ofoni at about 10 am.

The Bayelsa Number Two man advised the electorate to be peaceful and orderly as a credible process is what puts the nation and state in good standing for better development.

