#NigeriaDecides2023: Jerry Gana’s Son Defeat APC In Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The eldest son of former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana has defeated the incumbent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Reps candidate for Lavun, Mokwa and Edati, Abdullahi Usman-Gbatamayigi.

The Returning Officer for the 2023 House of Representative election for Lavun, Edati and Mokwa Federal Constituency, Prof Yahaya Tayo-Iyanda, declared that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Joshua Audu-Gana polled a total of 47,942 to defeat the incumbent APC member who got a total of 40,003

Accordingly, he said, “I declare that Joshua Audu-Gana of PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law as the winner and is returned elected.”

In his remarks, Gana expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for them to be a living witness of the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections

He assured of better days ahead for the people of his constituency, adding that “I will try to attract more federal projects to the Constituency, Niger and Nigeria”.

