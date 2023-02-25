NigeriaDecides2023: Jonathan Joins Others To Cast Vote In Bayelsa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to cast his vote.

Jonathan who came out as early as 8:30 am, but election materials arrived late said that no political ambition of anybody is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

Speaking at his polling unit at Otuoke, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa, after casting his vote, he said that election must be conducted peacefully.

Stating that politicians should note that nobody owns Nigeria, he urged all to conduct themselves peacefully.

According to him ” People should not think that they have money to buy a vote, or cause trouble but use the money for the benefit of humanity.

“I served Bayelsa for eight years. The national level for eight years, but now I’m back as nothing.

“So, you will leave that office someday. The position you occupy today, should not diminish us as a human race, but rather improve us as a human race. If you mean well for us,” he said.

He appealed to the politicians to behave themselves because the whole world is watching, as he said that global senior citizens are around, and they want Nigeria to succeed.

Jonathan urged the politicians to conduct themselves so that people will know that politics is a good business, and the one voted for can equally protect the people, who voted for them.

He said the BVAS, is better than the card reader adding that even in the advanced world that their BVAS machines sometimes have problems.

The former President described voting buying as robbery, and urge those indulging in it to desist from such, for the betterment of the country.

