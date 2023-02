NigeriaDecides2023: Kano North Senatorial Election Results

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai, yesterday visited the state House of Assembly to advocate for stiffer penalties against rape in the state. The fovernor’s wife also disclosed that an average of five rape cases, especially of minors were reported daily in Kaduna, calling for castration and death penalty as a way to […]

The Governor Ben Ayade-led administration has restated its commitment to exterminate inequalities in accessing antiretrovirals and other healthcare services, HIV/AIDS, as well as the coronavirus pandemic in Cross River State. Giving the affirmation earlier today in the occasion of the World AIDS Day themed: “End Inequalities, End AIDS through Sustainable Financing,” the State Commissioner for […]

The Pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere yesterday described as hypocritical the statement by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on the clashes in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State over the activities of Fulani herdsmen. In a statement issued by organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, and titled, ‘ACF hypocritical tears’, Afenifere said never would […]

