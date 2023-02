The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s polling unit in Madobi, Kano State has commenced the election process.

New Telegraph correspondent on ground observed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) election materials at the poling unit are functioning optimally without any problems.

Kwankwaso to vote at 10.30 am at his Tandu Pooling Unit in Madobi Local Government Area of the state.

Details later….

Like this: Like Loading...