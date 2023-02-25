2023 Elections Politics

NigeriaDecides2023: Kwara Gov Wallops PDP, Delivers Polling Unit For APC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has won his polling unit by a landslide, with APC winning in the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections.

The Governor voted at Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

APC polled 201 votes in the presidential ballot, while it garnered 198 and 192 votes in the Senate and House of Representatives elections respectively.

PDP came a distant second with 42 votes in the presidential ballot, 55 in the senate election, and 56 in the House of Representatives ballot.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

