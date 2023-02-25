2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Lalong, Family Members Cast Vote, Express Optimistic Of Victory

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has cast his vote at his polling unit in Ajikamai, Shendam Local Government Area with optimism that the APC will emerge victorious at the end of the day.

The Governor who is running for the Senatorial seat of Plateau South District was joined by his wife Mrs. Regina Lalong, his children and other household members.

Lalong who is the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said he was highly impressed with the turnout of voters in various polling units he sighted on his way to vote as well as from reports he has been receiving across the State.

He said so far, the elections have been going on peacefully as there is no report available to him of any threat to the exercise in the State.

He commended the people of Plateau State for their enthusiasm and peaceful conduct which he said affirms their maturity in politics.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Governor urged the citizens to avoid anything that will cause a breach of the peace throughout the voting process and when results are announced, saying INEC has assured of its neutrality and determination to ensure that votes count.

He said those who may be aggrieved should use legal channels to seek redress rather than instigate violence and destruction which does not help the nation.

Asked how he feels voting for himself as a candidate for Senate, Lalong said “I am used to it and this is not the first time. I did so many years back as a Member House of Assembly voted twice; during my Recall ordeal; as Governor twice and now as Senator by the grace of God. I am indebted to my people for their confidence in me and continuous support which I will never betray”.

Lalong further commended INEC officials security personnel, observers, party agents, and the electorate in general for doing their best toward the success of the elections.

