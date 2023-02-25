2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Large Turnout Of Voters In Jos, Plateau

There is a large turnout of voters in Jos North, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State participating in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

A New Telegraph Correspondent in Jos who monitor most of the polling units in the various Local government observed that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived at Most of the polling units early and began the accreditation by 8:30 am.

The voters were massively ready to vote for the candidates of their choice.

PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Jos South and Jos East Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos after voting at his Polling Unit in Hwolshe Jos expressed happiness with the large turnout of voters, saying it is encouraging.

“The Voter turnout is impressive, and I know our votes will count at the end of the day, INEC Materials have arrived at most of the Polling Units and we believe that at the end the votes of the People will count.

“A Voter at Hill Station Dung Moses said he arrived as early as 6.30 a.m and was eager to cast his vote for the candidate he intend to vote for.

Also Speaking after voting for Plateau North Senatorial Candidate of the PRP Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande said the massive turnout of voters is a result of awareness for them to vote for the right Candidate.

