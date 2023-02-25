2023 Elections News

NigeriaDecides2023: Late Arrival Of Electoral Materials Delays Voters’ Accreditation In Nasarawa

Low turnout and late arrival of election materials have been witnessed in some Polling units in Nasarawa State.

This has, however, caused delays in the accreditation of voters for the presidential and National Assembly elections in some parts of the state.

A visit to some polling units in the Galadima Ward in Doma Local Government Area showed that scanty prospective voters were seen waiting for accreditation.

A heavy presence of security personnel was seen providing security around virtually some of the polling units visited in the area

At Sanke polling unit 007, accreditation did not commence at about 8::30 am when prospective voters had besieged the polling unit waiting to be accredited.

At Poling unit 008 in Angwan Aya also in Galadima ward in the Doma Local Government Area of the state, accreditation was yet to commence when we visited the area at about 8: 50am, accreditation was yet to commence.

The presiding officer who craved anonymity told our correspondent that accreditation did not commence because the Code for the BVAS was not connecting to the internet.

The situation was not different at polling unit 031 in Galadima ward when accreditation was yet to commence at about 8:30 am as voters were seen waiting for the commencement of the exercise.

The Assistant presiding officer, Usman Maruf who spoke in an interview with journalists blamed the situation on the late arrival of election materials to the polling unit.

Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at about 10;10 am, former member, House that f Representatives for Lafia/Obi/ Keana, Hon. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo called for the Improvement of the election machines for better performance.

Onawo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Nasarawa South,  said that the Improvement in the election machines would guarantee successful and credible elections.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to do more in training both staff and ad-hoc staff on election duty for better performance in the future.

Also speaking with journalists after casting his vote at 8:50 am, the Nigeria Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Amb. Henry Omaku commended the peaceful exercise.

He called on both presidential and National Assembly candidates in the election to accept the outcome of the election result when announced.

