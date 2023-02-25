NigeriaDecides2023: Late Arrivals Of INEC Officials, Materials Common Complaints – NBA President 

The National President, Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA), Yakubu Maiykua has confirmed that late arrivals of polling officials and materials were the common complaints that have been observed and also received around the country.

Maiykua who was in Asokoro polling unit 013 on election monitoring duty, noted that despite the late arrivals, the turnout of voters have been impressive.

He disclosed that the 1000 elections monitors deployed from 128 branches of NBA across the country have reported same problem.

He however, expressed satisfaction over the arrangement of voters and other activities at the Asokoro polling units.

He said, ” Like you see we are observing the elections and that is what we are permitted to do . We have discovered and also received reports because we have 128 branches across the country and we also have about 1000 observers across the country observing this elections.

” What appeared to be the common complaints and what we observed is that there is late arrivals of polling officials and materials at polling units.

” We are still going round other polling units within FCT. We have noticed that where voting has started there is orderliness, this polling unit here is one of such places where the arrangement is very excellent.

” The excitement among the people is quite encouraging seeing that Nigerians are interested in exercising their franchise”.

