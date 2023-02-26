NigeriaDecides2023: LP Calls For Cancellation Of Rivers Results

The Labour Party (LP), Rivers State Chapter has called for the cancellation of presidential and National Assembly election results in the state.

The National Chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement issued on Sunday, alleged that thugs invaded various polling units and collation centres in the state and carted away election materials including the results sheets.

Abure also alleged that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS machines have been manipulated and fake results uploaded into the INEC portal.

“We took particular note of incidences in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo, Rumukoro and several other areas where Labour Party was clearly leading in virtually all the polling units with very wide margins,” he added.

The National Chairman further alleges that soldiers and police officers were used to intimidating, harass and snatch ballot papers.

“Nigerians went into this election based on the assurances by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the deployment of BVAS was a perfect antidote to electoral malpractices in Nigeria, but what transpired across Nigeria, if allowed to stand is purely a betrayal of trust by millions of Nigerians on INEC.

“INEC’s staff were intimidated by these thugs in connivance with the military personnel and police officers into doing their bidding and were forced to manipulate the BVAS.

“Some of these manipulations happened way late in the night.

“We demand that INEC investigate these atrocities against Nigerian voters by the political class.

“We are therefore asking that INEC should rise to the occasion and cancel all the unverified and manipulated results arising from the presidential and National Assembly elections in parts of Rivers state, particularly in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo and Rumukoro amongst others,” he demanded.

