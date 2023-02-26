NigeriaDecides2023: LP Defeats, APC, PDP, In Ebonyi NASS Election

The Labour Party candidate for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency, Ebonyi State, Dr Nkemkanma Kama has won the constituency.

The Returning Officer of the election, Onu Omaka announced that Kama scored 19, 921 votes to defeat his closest rival of the APC, Felix Igboke who scored 14, 231 votes, while the PDP candidate and the member currently representing the constituency, Livinus Makwe scored 7,506 votes.

The State Governor, Dave Umahi hails from the constituency.

Umahi, however, was declared the winner of the Ebonyi South senatorial zone which is part of the federal constituency by INEC.

The result announced by the electoral commission shows that Umahi scored 27,855 votes while his closet rival and candidate of LP, Linus Okorie got 24,539 votes

The current Senator representing the zone and candidate of PDP, Michael Ama Nnachi got 23, 001 votes to place third while the APGA candidate polled 7, 712 votes.

Like this: Like Loading...