#NigeriaDecides2023: Makinde Votes, Expresses Satisfaction For Peaceful Conduct

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has cast his vote at Abayomi, ward 11, unit 001, Ibadan North East Local Government, and commended INEC for the exercise, noting that the process has been relatively peaceful and orderly.

The Governor who arrived at his polling unit, in company with his wife, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde at about 10:10 am voted at exactly 10:15 am.

Addressing journalists shortly after voting, Makinde urged voters to exercise their civic responsibilities by voting for preferred candidates of their choices, adding that “Voters should be patient to exercise their civic responsibilities. People are conducting themselves very well and I think democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.”

