2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Many Voters Stranded In Oyo As Voting Exercise Was Ineffective

Sola Adeyemo

At Ologuneru Primary School, Idi Oro Elewa, Ward 4, Unit 4, in the Ido Local Government of Ibadan, out of over 4, 000 registered voters that clustered at the centre, only 10 persons had voted as at 1.15 p.m as the INEC officials were complained of not being organised.

Many of the overwhelming voters threatened that they would not leave the polling unit until they were able to vote.

They called on the INEC to expedite action as they would not allow the INEC officials to leave, even until about 10.00 p.m.

A particular voter, Olanrewaju, told Sunday Telegraph that “I believe INEC was not prepared for this election. This unit ought to have been split considering the number of voters. The number of officials posted here is just too insufficient.

“They need to send more officials to assist the few ones on ground.

“The exercise is too slow. We have been here since 8.00 a.m and this is past 1 o’clock, yet very many have not been able to vote. We are not going to leave here until we vote”, the angry voter threatened.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

