#NigeriaDecides2023: Massive Voters Turnout At Teslim Folarin’s Constituency

Accreditation started very late at Amuloko, Community High School, Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan, also the materials started very late and voters were expressing disappointment as they were waiting.

At Ward 5, Unit 002, St John Anglican Primary School, Idi Ose, Ona Ara Local Government Area, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin’s polling unit, the surging crowd of voters was massive.

The exercise overwhelmed the electoral officers as many were complaining about not seeing their names on the voters’ list.

Checking names before accreditation was another herculean task as anxious voters mounted pressure on the Assistant Presiding Officer who was checking their names against their voter card identity card.

Security operatives are having a hectic time controlling the voters as some were in the queue while some were trying to beat the line. The voters’ list is 1, 768.

There is another voting centre within the school premises, Ward 5, Unit 15.  The list is 750 and voters are orderly better than at Unit 15.. Security operatives on ground and maintaining orderliness among the voters.

At exactly 11.05 am, some enthusiastic voters and observers who were expecting Senator Teslim Folarin to come and vote went into jubilation when his vehicle breezed into the premises. He voted at Ward 5, Unit 002 at exactly 11.16 a.m.

The Commissioner of Police. Mr Adebowale Williams with his men and the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Rahmo Tella also came to the voting centre, to monitor.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

