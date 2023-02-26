2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Nembe Presidential Election Results

NEMBE: RESULTS OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Registered Voters: 99,035
Acredited: 7948
Valid:7481
Rejected: 442

Total:7948

A: 12
AA: 01
AAC:03
ADC:73
ADP:03
APC:3053
APGA:51
APN:04
APP:14
PRP:10
LP:1969
NNPP:15
NRN:05
PDP:2340
PRP:06
SDP:94
YPP:01
ZLP:19

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

