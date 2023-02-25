2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Niger Voters Struggle To Locate Polling Units

Niger State experienced early distribution of electoral materials to various polling units and voters who were accredited immediately cast their votes.

However, the transfer and or relocation of polling Units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) affected some eligible voters who had to walk some metres to check for their names and be accredited.

The voting in Niger State is currently ongoing peacefully at various Registration Area Centres (RACs).

As early as 7 am our Correspondent who visited some of the RACs located in Minna, the state capital observed that electoral materials, INEC ad-hoc staff with the presence of security agents were visible.

However, in most of the polling units, the Labour Party LP has no Party Agents as only agents from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were present.

