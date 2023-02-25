2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: NLC ‘ll Hold INEC Responsible For Election Anomalies

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said it would hold the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) responsible for all cases of anomaly associated with this year’s election.

The NLC while noting that INEC had enough time and resources to ensure the errors recorded in past elections were not repeated thereby disenfranchising eligible voters, expressed disappointment over reports of electoral violence, ballot snatching, voter suppression, late arrival of electoral officials and materials recorded in some parts of the country.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, noted that although Nigerians went to the polls with high hopes of a far better election, current realities showed that the ills of electioneering in Nigeria have not been corrected and dealt with to ensure a more credible and valid election.

Details later…

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

US TV journalist, girl killed near homicide scene

Posted on Author Reporter

    A TV reporter and a nine-year-old girl have been fatally shot near Orlando, Florida, close to the scene of a murder that took place hours earlier. A second reporter and the girl’s mother were shot and injured by the same gunman, who is also suspected of the other homicide, police say. The two […]
News Top Stories

Court stops Buhari, NBC from shutting down 53 broadcast stations

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday stopped President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licences of 53 broadcast stations as well as shutting down the stations for allegedly failing to renew their licences.   Justice Akintayo Aluko (Court 8) granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of […]
News

APC defends FG’S borrowings, says it’ll stimulate economy

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has come out in defence of the Federal Government’s recent borrowing that has beencriticizedbysomeNigerians. According totheruling party, itisforthedevelopment of critical infrastructure that wouldstimulatetheeconomy andthereforetothebenefitof everyone. In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “Borrowings by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica