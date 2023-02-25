NigeriaDecides2023: NLC ‘ll Hold INEC Responsible For Election Anomalies

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said it would hold the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) responsible for all cases of anomaly associated with this year’s election.

The NLC while noting that INEC had enough time and resources to ensure the errors recorded in past elections were not repeated thereby disenfranchising eligible voters, expressed disappointment over reports of electoral violence, ballot snatching, voter suppression, late arrival of electoral officials and materials recorded in some parts of the country.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, noted that although Nigerians went to the polls with high hopes of a far better election, current realities showed that the ills of electioneering in Nigeria have not been corrected and dealt with to ensure a more credible and valid election.

Details later…

