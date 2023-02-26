2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: NNPP/APC Rejects Two Local Governments Results In Kano 

The Returning Officers of the APC and NNPP in Dambatta and Makoda Local Government areas of Kano State, Dr Gwarzo Kabir and Suleiman Bichi have rejected the results of those local governments, each crying foul of being cheated.

Dr Gwarzo Kabir of NNPP alleged that BVAS were not used by the local governments, despite the fact that they wins the elections, while Bichi of APC claims that their results were higher than what was declared.

The INEC collation officer from Dambatta, Professor Abdulmalik Auwal said he escaped by whiskers as Armed thugs chased him away.

“I was chased away like a criminal and without any Security to save me, I came to INEC all by myself”, he declared.

In another development, the NNPP Presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso gave Governor Ganduje a swiping defeat at his home town Dawakin Tofa with a margin of 25,072 for NNPP to 16,773 for APC

