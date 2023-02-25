2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Obasanjo Applauds Use Of BVAS

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has applauded the use of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for accreditation and voting.

Obasanjo spoke in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 2, Ward 11 located at Olushomi compound, Totoro – Sokori area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former president said, “Well, what I have seen here is okay. I think we will get it through and whatever may be apparent (during the exercise), can then be talked about for future elections.

“I came in, I was checked. They asked me to remove my glasses and I removed it. My picture appeared. That’s a new one.

“If that will happen all over the country, I think we are making progress. Of course, the election is the beginning of good governance for any country.

“It (BVAS) is a new thing and obviously any new thing that will help the credibility and integrity of the process must be encouraged. I saw it and it worked.

“So, the point I am making is that anything that we do and it increases the integrity and the credibility, openness and transparency of election is good.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

