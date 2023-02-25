2023 Elections Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: Obasanjo Fails To Deliver Polling Unit For Obi

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defeated the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi at the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s polling unit.

Obasanjo failed to deliver his polling unit in Abeokuta North Local Government area of the Ogun state to Obi despite his support for him.

After counting the valid votes in ward 11, zone 6, unit 22, Abeokuta North Local Government where Obasanjo voted, Tinubu defeated Obi with 56 votes, while the Labour Party had only 9 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar scored only seven votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored eight votes.

The void votes in the polling unit were more than the individual votes of both Atiku and Obi as 10 votes were voided.

In a twist to the results in the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes for the Senate and LP only scored 1 vote for the Senate.

