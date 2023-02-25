2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Obaseki, Wife Vote, Hails Electoral Process

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy Obaseki at about 11.30 am cast their votes at their Oredo Ward 4 Unit 19 (Emokpae Primary School

Speaking after the exercise, Governor Obaseki said he is impressed with the turnout, though INEC started the exercise very late, but that he believes the commission will leave up to expectations.

“It is a very impressive turnout, although INEC started very late, my concern is that the process should be fastened so that everybody will be captured. From my observation, the BVAS has been working very fine, and there is no incidence of failure recorded.”

On alleged snatching of the ballot box by hoodlums, Obaseki said he has not gotten any reports of any ballot box snatched anywhere.

“I have not heard of any ballot box snatching anywhere, and it is very early to talk about any snatching of the ballot box. I am confident that the security is equal to the task, we have the police, the Civil Defence and the DSS on ground to provide security.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ICPC clears Senator Barau Jibrin, indicts Shekarau, others

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said that out of over 100 investigations carried out using heavy documents on Constituency Projects in Kano, only Senator Barau Jibrin Representing Kano North made it.   The Commission revealed that it monitored 104 constituency projects in Kano during its third phase of executive […]
News Top Stories

FG: Nigeria saves N5trn on import reduction

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi  Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that Nigeria recorded an impressive savings of N5.03 trillion between 2017-2020 as a result of the commercialisation and utilisation of “sensual research and development breakthroughs and findings” by the Organised Private Sector (OPS), including Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The […]
News

Igbo needs the support of other regions to produce President says Varsity Don at NIROH Conference

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A varsity don and lecturer at Abia State University, Prof. Okezie Rocks Eze has  stated that the Igbo needs the support of other regions and tribes in Nigeria before it can produce the  President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election. Speaking while presenting a paper as a Guest Speaker during the 2023 Igbo Political Project conference organised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica