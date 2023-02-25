NigeriaDecides2023: Obaseki, Wife Vote, Hails Electoral Process

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy Obaseki at about 11.30 am cast their votes at their Oredo Ward 4 Unit 19 (Emokpae Primary School

Speaking after the exercise, Governor Obaseki said he is impressed with the turnout, though INEC started the exercise very late, but that he believes the commission will leave up to expectations.

“It is a very impressive turnout, although INEC started very late, my concern is that the process should be fastened so that everybody will be captured. From my observation, the BVAS has been working very fine, and there is no incidence of failure recorded.”

On alleged snatching of the ballot box by hoodlums, Obaseki said he has not gotten any reports of any ballot box snatched anywhere.

“I have not heard of any ballot box snatching anywhere, and it is very early to talk about any snatching of the ballot box. I am confident that the security is equal to the task, we have the police, the Civil Defence and the DSS on ground to provide security.

