NigeriaDecides2023: Obaseki’s Polling Unit Yet To Commence Voting

The polling unit of the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki in Emokpae Primary School in Oredo Local Government Area is yet to commence the voting as the INEC officials are waiting for electoral materials.

New Telegraph correspondent reports that a crowd of voters are already on ground at the polling unit waiting for the electoral materials in order to exercise their franchise.

