2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Obi Wins Tinubu’s Campaign DG, Lalong’s PU In Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has won at the polling unit of the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Obi defeated his main contender, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at polling unit 015, Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday.

Lalong also contested the Plateau South Senatorial District and voted at PU 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai.

The presiding officer of the unit, Sowan Stephen announced that Obi scored 104 votes, while Tinubu got 88 votes, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 8 votes.

New Telegraph gathers that Governor Lalong who is also the Plateau South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress is running a strong battle with the PDP Senatorial Candidate and Retired Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali.

However, INEC is yet to make any declaration of the National Assembly elections.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Niger Delta deserves reparation, says Uranta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Executive Director of Optimistic Outlook, a non-governmental organisation, Mr. Somi Uranta, has called on the Federal Government to make haste and pay reparations to the oil producing Niger Delta area for the degradation and pollution the area has suffered since oil was first discovered in commercial quantity in Oloibiri in the late 1950s.   […]
Politics

Electoral Act’ll promote good governance –Rep Obidigwe

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

Ahead of the 2023 general election in the country, the lawmaker representing Anambra-East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe speaks to OKEY MADUFORO on the chances of his party the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in expanding its stronghold beyond Anambra State and benefits derivable from the amended Electoral Act     What was […]
Politics

NASENI boss, Haruna’s National Honour at FEC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

On Wednesday, the 21st, President Muhammadu Buhari will confer a national honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) on the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engnr. (Prof). Mohammad Sani Haruna. The conferment would be done exclusively for the NASENI boss ahead of the weekly Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica