NigeriaDecides2023: Obi Wins Tinubu’s Campaign DG, Lalong’s PU In Plateau

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has won at the polling unit of the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Obi defeated his main contender, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at polling unit 015, Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday.

Lalong also contested the Plateau South Senatorial District and voted at PU 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai.

The presiding officer of the unit, Sowan Stephen announced that Obi scored 104 votes, while Tinubu got 88 votes, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 8 votes.

New Telegraph gathers that Governor Lalong who is also the Plateau South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress is running a strong battle with the PDP Senatorial Candidate and Retired Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali.

However, INEC is yet to make any declaration of the National Assembly elections.

