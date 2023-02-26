2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Ogah Wins 2nd Term Bid In Ikwo/Ezza Fed Constituency

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has been declared the winner of the National Assembly election in the constituency.

The result declared by INEC shows that Ogah who is the candidate of APC in the election polled 32,298 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Nwanne Vitalis Ogbonna of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 12,708 votes.

Ogah who is Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Poverty Alleviation seeking a second term in the House of Representatives.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

