2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Ogun House Of Reps Member, Adekoya Fails To Secure Seat

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The House of Representatives member, representing Ijebu-North/East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Hon. Segun Adekoya has failed to secure his seat.

Adekoya, popularly known as “Attacker” contested under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but failed to return to the House of Representatives for the third time.

The two-term lawmaker is the current Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives.

Adekoya was defeated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegbesan Joseph.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Adeyemi Bamgbose said, Adekoya polled 25,450 votes while the APC candidate garnered 35,708 votes.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

How Makinde will appease aggrieved PDP members, by Oyo Chairman, Ogungbenro

Posted on Author SOLA ADEYEMO

Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro is the current Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State. Although some aggrieved members of the party claimed to have conducted a parallel congress that produced another executive, Ogungbenro said that legally, constitutionally and even morally, there is no parallel exco in the Pacesetter State. SOLA ADEYEMO spoke with […]
Politics

APC has been de-marketed in Benue, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has ruled out the possibility of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerging victorious in the state ahead of next year’s general elections as according to him the party has already been de-marketed in the state. The governor, who spoke in Makurdi, the state capital, said the APC has […]
Politics

#ENDSARS protest: A revolution foretold?

Posted on Author Michael West

shudder to entertain my fear since the #EndSARS protest started as we might actually be at the threshold of a prolonged agitation that may likely blow the wind of sweeping changes that are long overdue. Should the protest extend beyond next week, government will require a careful and strategic approach to manage the situation. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica