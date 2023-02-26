NigeriaDecides2023: Ogun House Of Reps Member, Adekoya Fails To Secure Seat

The House of Representatives member, representing Ijebu-North/East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Hon. Segun Adekoya has failed to secure his seat.

Adekoya, popularly known as “Attacker” contested under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but failed to return to the House of Representatives for the third time.

The two-term lawmaker is the current Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives.

Adekoya was defeated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegbesan Joseph.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Adeyemi Bamgbose said, Adekoya polled 25,450 votes while the APC candidate garnered 35,708 votes.

