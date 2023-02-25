2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Oshiomhole Decry Late Arrival Of Materials In Etsako Constituency

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Adams Oshiomhole, the former Governor of Edo State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo North senatorial district have decried the late arrival of electoral materials in the Etsako Federal Constituency.

Oshiomhole who was the former National Chairman of the party said he had reported the matter to the Electoral Officer (EO) in charge of the locality.

He expressed confidence in winning the senatorial election and alleged that the development was targeted at the federal constituency.

Oshiomhole also said that in the Okpilla community where the House of Representatives candidate of the party hails from, there was a late arrival of electoral materials at about 11 am.

He added that when the materials finally arrived there was no ballot paper and result sheets while also in ward 9 there was no result sheet, ink or stamp.

He noted that the electorate vowed not to vote if all the materials are not made available.

Oshiomhole listed wards 7, 8 and others as some of the areas where electoral materials were not available.

He explained that the situation was more pronounced in Etsako East local government area.

According to him, INEC is clearly not ready in many polling units in the Etsako area because they know that in Edo North, there is no way they will do a free and fair election, I will have overwhelming votes.

“I believe that is why they targeted this local government for this crisis.
I have had that information before but you say sometimes, let us wait and see as we cannot prove it, now we have seen it.

“Go to Okpella ward 7 and other places there. I have called the Electoral Officer and he said they are going to move materials here.

“I think they programmed it in a way that the votes will be minimal. But the good news is that the people are enlightened.

“INEC rule is that where an election could not take place because of their own fault, it has to be repeated either the following day or another assigned for it. So, they cannot get away with it, we are ready for a long-distance run”, he added.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

