NigeriaDecides2023: Osibanjo Commends Process, Says Election Peaceful

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has described the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections as smooth and peaceful.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a credible election so far.

The Vice president stated this shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Ojurege ward 1, polling unit 14 in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun state.

He also hailed Nigerians for the smooth process.

He said, “This is my polling booth. The Ojurege polling booth is very peaceful and I hope this is the same all across the state.”

