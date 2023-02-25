2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Osibanjo Commends Process, Says Election Peaceful

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has described the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections as smooth and peaceful.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a credible election so far.

The Vice president stated this shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Ojurege ward 1, polling unit 14 in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun state.

He also hailed Nigerians for the smooth process.

He said, “This is my polling booth. The Ojurege polling booth is very peaceful and I hope this is the same all across the state.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dwindling revenue: Live up to your responsibility, AGF charges MDA’s

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

For government to overcome her current dwindling revenue position, revenue generating agencies have to live up to their responsibility, Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said in Abuja. Ahmed said MDAs must block loopholes through which revenue leaks. He made disclosure when the leadership of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), led by the Executive […]
News

Aspirant confident as SDP holds presidential primary on May 21

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A p r e s i d e n t i a l hopeful on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed confidence in picking the party’s presidential ticket and defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties at the 2023 general elections. […]
News

Zuma admitted to hospital for medical observation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to a hospital outside prison for medical observation, the prison authorities have said. His foundation said it was an “annual medical routine check-up” and there was “no need to be alarmed”. As a former head of state Zuma is treated at a military facility, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica