NigeriaDecides2023: Osun Governor, Assembly Chief Whip Commend New Electoral Act

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday arrived at his polling unit, Sagba/Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede, at 8:42 am and cast his votes at about 8: 44am after accreditation and verification with the BVAS machine.

He was accompanied by family members, describing the voting process as “speedy and efficient.”

Speaking with newsmen, Adeleke commended the electoral officers and security agencies for doing their jobs effectively, saying the electoral act is a landmark contribution to Nigeria’s democratic development.

“Again, I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the courage and patriotism he demonstrated by signing the bill into law. It is a landmark law.

“I call on our people to remain peaceful and eschew violence. Democracy is about thumbprinting your choice, not about killing and maiming,” Adeleke added.

Also, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, who voted at Ward 2, Otun Balogun, Polling Unit 2, St Peter’s Primary School, Gbongan, commended the process

The Chief Whip of Osun State House of Assembly, Lekan Olatunji, expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will emerge victorious.

He said, “I’m happy that this election is peaceful. That is the beauty of democracy. People will vote and their votes will count. I’m optimistic that Tinubu will emerge victorious at the end.”

