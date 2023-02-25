NigeriaDecides2023: Oyebanji Commends FG, INEC On New Technology

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has applauded the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on what he described as a “remarkable improvement” in the Nation’s Electoral system.

Oyebanji in the company of his wife, Dr Olayemi who voted at his country home in Ikogosi unit 3 ward 6 Fontage of Oyebanji Compound around 11.29 am commended the turnout of the electorates

“I have just cast my vote this is a remarkable improvement. People came out well. The turnout is impressive. People came out to exercise their franchise despite the fuel scarcity.

” We must commend the Federal government and INEC on the use of the new technology. (BIVAS) It’s going to make election seamless”

In the same vein, former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC Chief Jide Awe stated the turnout was encouraging.

Awe who voted in his erekeji ward 4 unit 4 in Ekiti west local government area of the state said

“The BVAS functioned well except with one or two people. It’s a great improvement and we don’t expect any untoward act from the INEC”.

