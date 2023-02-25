2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Oyetola, Wife Cast Vote In Iragbiji, Lauds Earlier Peaceful Process

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and his wife, Kafayat, on Saturday, cast their vote at Ward 1, Unit 10, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola, who applauded the peaceful electoral process and turnout of voters at his polling unit, however, raised serious concerns over reports of severe attacks on members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in some parts of the State particular in Ijesaland and Ile-Ife.

Addressing journalists shortly after he casts his vote, the former Governor decried the spate of political violence in Osun especially in Ijesaland, saying it is unfortunate that heinous acts of political hoodlums were not curtailed till election day notwithstanding that official reports of the incidences were made available to security agencies.

He however expressed confidence in God for his party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima to emerge victorious saying, “by God’s grace, we are winning the election of today.”

“Going by the situation where I voted, the process was peaceful, INEC officials were found at the polling unit. The election is going on well. But I have heard reports of some destruction in some parts of the State, particularly in Ilesa and Atakunmosa West and Atakunmosa East. Very unfortunate, despite the fact that we have been on this for a while.

“Our members have been driven out of their homes before the election. With all the noise we made to the security agencies with the aim of ensuring that they provide adequate security so that people are able to cast their votes without being molested or intimidated, it appears those hoodlums still had their way. I will be surprised if our people could be to allowed to vote in those areas.

“If people are not guaranteed their safety, the tendency is that they may not want to come out at all to cast their votes and this may lead to voter apathy. Though the security agents are trying this is a preventable thing. Ordinarily, it shouldn’t have been allowed to happen at all. Once you drive away voters, they are not likely to come back, so, that is my fear.

“Well, I must commend members of our party and the entire people of the state for exercising their civic responsibilities in spite of all the harassment and intimidation. For the past two to three months, there have been killings, and about three to five days ago, five members of our party were killed around the Ijesa axis, and that could have prevented and scared people away from voting.

“But in spite of that, people are still very willing to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice which I believe in any case is APC. So, we are still going to win by the grace of God,” Oyetola said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records 474 new coronavirus infections, 2 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 474 new infections of the coronavirus in the Nigeria, taking the country’s total to 70,669 cases. The NCDC made the disclosure via its verified website late on Wednesday. Newsmen report that last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections tally recorded yet another increase. The NCDC record […]
News

Sen. Goje launches solar borehole projects for 12 communities in Gombe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Not less than twelve communities in Akko and Yamaltu Deba local government areas of Gombe state will be benefiting from motorised solar powered boreholes​ projects, being sponsored by Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje. The benefiting communities include; Alkahira, Farook Quartets, Bogo BCGA, Salankiyo Kashere and Santuraki in Akko LGA, and Kwadon, Garin Foli, Sabon Garin Zambuk, […]
News

High fructose diets can damage immune system

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said consuming a diet high in the sugar fructose might prevent the proper functioning of peoples’ immune systems in ways that has, until now, largely been unknown.   The new research published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’ was led by Swansea University in collaboration with researchers at the University […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica