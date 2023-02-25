NigeriaDecides2023: Oyetola, Wife Cast Vote In Iragbiji, Lauds Earlier Peaceful Process

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and his wife, Kafayat, on Saturday, cast their vote at Ward 1, Unit 10, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola, who applauded the peaceful electoral process and turnout of voters at his polling unit, however, raised serious concerns over reports of severe attacks on members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in some parts of the State particular in Ijesaland and Ile-Ife.

Addressing journalists shortly after he casts his vote, the former Governor decried the spate of political violence in Osun especially in Ijesaland, saying it is unfortunate that heinous acts of political hoodlums were not curtailed till election day notwithstanding that official reports of the incidences were made available to security agencies.

He however expressed confidence in God for his party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima to emerge victorious saying, “by God’s grace, we are winning the election of today.”

“Going by the situation where I voted, the process was peaceful, INEC officials were found at the polling unit. The election is going on well. But I have heard reports of some destruction in some parts of the State, particularly in Ilesa and Atakunmosa West and Atakunmosa East. Very unfortunate, despite the fact that we have been on this for a while.

“Our members have been driven out of their homes before the election. With all the noise we made to the security agencies with the aim of ensuring that they provide adequate security so that people are able to cast their votes without being molested or intimidated, it appears those hoodlums still had their way. I will be surprised if our people could be to allowed to vote in those areas.

“If people are not guaranteed their safety, the tendency is that they may not want to come out at all to cast their votes and this may lead to voter apathy. Though the security agents are trying this is a preventable thing. Ordinarily, it shouldn’t have been allowed to happen at all. Once you drive away voters, they are not likely to come back, so, that is my fear.

“Well, I must commend members of our party and the entire people of the state for exercising their civic responsibilities in spite of all the harassment and intimidation. For the past two to three months, there have been killings, and about three to five days ago, five members of our party were killed around the Ijesa axis, and that could have prevented and scared people away from voting.

“But in spite of that, people are still very willing to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice which I believe in any case is APC. So, we are still going to win by the grace of God,” Oyetola said.

