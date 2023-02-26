NigeriaDecides2023: PDP Defeats Abdulsalami’s Brother To Win Chanchaga Fed Constituency

The House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Abdul Baba Abubakar has been declared the winner of the Chanchaga Federal Constituency in Niger State.

Abubakar was declared the winner after he polled 35,688 votes to defeat his closest rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Adamu who got 19,282 votes.

New Telegraph reports that Abubakar Adamu is the younger brother to former Nigeria Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

While announcing the result at the Education Resource Center (ERC) Minna, the Returning Officer, Prof Mercy Adeyeye said Abubakar Abdul Baba Abubakar of the PDP scored 35,688 votes to defeat ten other candidates.

