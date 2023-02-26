2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Peter Obi’s Campaign DG Loses LG To Tinubu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Akin Osuntokun, lost his Local Government in Ekiti West Area of Ekiti State to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Saturday’s presidential election.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer, the APC cleared all 11 wards in the council.

The results showed that APC secured 14, 516 votes while the LP scored 391 in the presidential election. Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came first runner-up garnering 4,318 and New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) got 10 votes.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and Tinubu’s son-in-law, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, are also from Ekiti West.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

