NigeriaDecides2023: Presidential Election Results From Ebonyi Collation Centre

Nigerian Breweries Plc has kick started a year-long activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company. The plans and logo for the anniversary with the theme “75 Years of Refreshing Lives” was officially unveiled during a media parley, organised by the company. Speaking at the media parley, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans […]

As the world celebrates this year’s AIDS day, Anambra State government has increased the number of its treatment sites from 104 to 1,017 in a bid to fight the spread of the deadly virus. To this end, a total of 1,500 communities ART teams have been engaged in the process of controlling the scourge in […]

Fed up with the incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State in recent time, 15 affected communities in collaboration with some Civil Society Organisations, Wednesday, barricaded the busy Lagos-Benin Expressway in protest. The communities said herdsmen activities have resulted in killings, destructions of farm produce and forceful […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica