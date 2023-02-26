NigeriaDecides2023: Presidential Election Results From Ebonyi Collation Centre

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Collation Officer for Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Prof. Otu Akanu has announced the presidential elections result from the area
Registered voters -124173
Accredited- 19130
A -12
AA-14
AAC_11
ADC- 19
ADP 20
APC 1261
APGA- 133
APN- 20
APP. 06
BP -18
LP -16186
NNPP -111
NRN. 05
PDP. 574
PRP. 03
SDP. 10
YPP 08
ZLP 57
Total valid votes -18468
Rejected votes 610
Total votes cast 19078
Presidential Result
Afikpo LGA EBONYI State
Collation Officer -Dr Hyginus Nwosu
Registered voters – 110410
Accredited- 29559
A – 18
AA-25
AAC- 7
ADC- 19
ADP -11
APC – 1405
APGA- 265
APN- 12
APP-4
BP -31
LP – 25480
NNPP – 149
NRN- 10
PDP- 1155
PRP-5
SDP-28
YPP-25
ZLP- 82
Total valid votes -28737
Rejected votes- 822
Total votes cast- 29559
Details later…….