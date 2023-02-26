2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Presidential Election Results From Ebonyi Collation Centre

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Collation Officer for Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Prof. Otu Akanu has announced the presidential elections result from the area

Registered voters -124173

Accredited- 19130

A -12

AA-14

AAC_11

ADC- 19

ADP 20

APC 1261

APGA- 133

APN- 20

APP. 06

BP -18

LP -16186

NNPP -111

NRN. 05

PDP. 574

PRP. 03

SDP. 10

YPP 08

ZLP 57

Total valid votes -18468

Rejected votes 610

Total votes cast 19078

Presidential Result

Afikpo LGA EBONYI State
Collation Officer -Dr Hyginus Nwosu

Registered voters – 110410

Accredited- 29559

A – 18

AA-25

AAC- 7

ADC- 19

ADP -11

APC – 1405

APGA- 265

APN- 12

APP-4

BP -31

LP – 25480

NNPP – 149

NRN- 10

PDP- 1155

PRP-5

SDP-28

YPP-25

ZLP- 82

Total valid votes -28737

Rejected votes- 822

Total votes cast- 29559

Details later…….

