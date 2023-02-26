2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Presidential Election Results Of Kano LGAs

Posted on Author Mohammed Kabiru Comment(0)

Garun Mallam LG

PDP4,409
NNPP 122,49
APC 86,42

Makoda LG
PDP 10,99
NNPP 12,247
APC 12, 590

Rimin Gado
PDP 902
NNPP 14, 634
APC 10,861

Gabasawa LG

PDP 2, 191
NNPP 13,736
APC 11,992

Kibiya LG
PDP 753
NNPP 16,331
APC 10,283

Kura LG
PDP 3,987
NNPP 20,406
APC 10,929

Gezawa LG
APC 9,915
NNPP 21,909
PDP 188

Warawa LG
PDP 1, 277
NNPP 12, 708
APC 10, 352

Minjibir LG
PDP 1,833
APC 6,777
NNPP 15,505

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Uwaifo, Okunbo’s death devastating for Edo people, says Imansuangbon

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has described the death of the Edo State – born music icon Sir Victor Uwaifo and that of international business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, as devastating for the people of Edo and Nigeria in general. Imansuangbon, who was accompanied by his wife, Kate, […]
News

JUST IN: Gunmen kill mother, four children, two others in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen on Sunday killed no fewer than seven persons in different parts of Anambra State. Among them was a mother and four of her children at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area. The other two took place at Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area while another man was killed at Nanka Orumba North Local […]
News

Lagos targets 7,000 housing units by 2022

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday said it was targeting 7,000 homes by 2022, when the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state would have been three years in office. The government also said it was collaborating with multinational development agencies in its bid to bring a huge increase in affordable housing in the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica