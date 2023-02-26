NigeriaDecides2023: Presidential Election Results Of Kolokuma/Opokuma In Bayelsa

Posted on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it recovered an “aggregate” sum of N152, 088,698,751.64, $386,220,202.84 , £1, 182,519.75, as well as €156,246.76, in 2021. It added that during the year in focus, 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian dollars, were also regained for the government. […]