#NigeriaDecides2023: Presidential Election Results Of Kolokuma/Opokuma In Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the presidential election results in Kokokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.

Registered Votes: 65,364
Accredited: 17476

A: 13
AA: 02
AAC:05
ADC:39
ADP:06
APC:4137
APGA:72
APN:20
APP:04
PRP:06
LP:3395
NNPP:34
NRN:12
PDP:8972
PRP:02
SDP:11
YPP:08
ZLP:59
Valid:16,797
Rejected:626
Total:17423

