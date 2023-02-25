2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Presidential/NASS Polls Peaceful In Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comments Off on #NigeriaDecides2023: Presidential/NASS Polls Peaceful In Kwara

A peaceful atmosphere and orderliness characterised Saturday’s presidential election in most parts of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that there was a high level of compliance among the people as streets were deserted and vehicles were away from major roads of the state.

It was also gathered that there was enthusiasm among the teeming electorate as they came out massively to exercise their franchise as early as 8:00 am.

However, investigations revealed that INEC officials and voting materials did not get to some polling booths like Anifowose Ward 08, among others, in the Ilorin West local government area as of 9:30 am.

It was also gathered that commercial activities and transportation of goods and passengers by commercial transporters, as well as a free movement were going on in many communities in the interior parts of the state capital during the time of accreditation for the elections.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

